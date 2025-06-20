Highway 97 cleared through downtown Kelowna

Photo: Contributed Lights flashing yellow at Harvey and Ethel Street.

UPDATE 6:45 p.m.

Delay have now cleared and traffic is flowing freely on Highway 97 downtown Kelowna and over the Bennett Bridge.

ORIGINAL 5:15 p.m.

The traffic lights at Harvey Avenue and Ethel Street are flashing yellow, causing major delays.

Traffic is backing up in all directions.

There are also significant delays being reported on the Bennett Bridge.

Drivers should give themselves plenty of extra time if travelling Highway 97 through Kelowna this evening.