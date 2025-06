Photo: Rob Gibson Firefighters leaving Knox Mountain Friday afternoon after dousing a small fire.

The Kelowna Fire Department doused a small brush fire on Knox Mountain Friday afternoon.

Crews were called to the top of the mountain at roughly 3:45 p.m., amid a thunderstorm, for the small blaze.

The blaze was doused quickly before it spread beyond a few square metres.

Firefighters were then seen leaving Knox Mountain at 4:20 p.m.