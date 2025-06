Photo: FortisBC FortisBC is dealing with a power outage in Glenmore and Dilworth Mountain.

UPDATE 6:05 p.m.

Power has now been restored to the neighbourhood, reports FortisBC.

ORIGINAL 4:20 p.m.

Power is out to about 3,000 homes in Kelowna's Glenmore and Dilworth Mountain neighbourhoods.

FortisBC reports power was lost just before 3:40 p.m. It should be restored shortly after 6 p.m.

There is currently a significant thunderstorm moving through the Central Okanagan, bringing heavy rain and wind.