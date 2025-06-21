New city dashboard shows Kelowna urban centres lack population and employment density

Photo: Ledingham McAllister Vintage at Waterscapes will add to Kelowna's downtown density.

Kelowna’s five urban centres need to densify in terms of both population and employment opportunities.

That’s according to data contained within a new dashboard highlighting a number of areas within the urban centres.

These centres include downtown, Pandosy, Capri/Landmark, midtown (Orchard Park area) and Rutland.

According to the just completed dashboard, the five urban centres have 33 people and 44 jobs (77 total) per hectare.

The city’s 2040 Official Community Plan suggests a target of between 150 and 200 people and jobs per hectare.

Downtown and the Capri/Landmark area are far and away the most densified in terms of both people and jobs. Downtown has a total of 119 per hectare while Capri/Landmark has 90.

The other three have been 57 and 62 people and jobs per hectare.

The report council will review Monday morning also includes data on housing, amenities and environment, infrastructure and transit and capital projects.

An earlier report outlining deficiencies and strengths within each urban centre was presented to council back in the spring.

The dashboard highlights nearly 14,000 existing and upcoming housing units and 3,600 permitted housing units total across the five centres.

There are 941 daycare spaces and four public schools, while nearly half of all buildings predate 1980.

A total of $115.1 million in infrastructure projects are on the books.

An urban centres “future” report is expected later in the summer.