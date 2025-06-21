Okanagan man jailed for years of domestic abuse, including while ex-wife was pregnant

Photo: Facebook James Rektor

A former Okanagan volunteer firefighter who abused his wife over several years, including while she was pregnant with their two children, was taken into custody Friday morning after he was handed a 33-month jail sentence.

After eight days of trial last December, James Rektor, 29, was convicted in January of four counts of assaulting his former wife, between 2016 and 2019.

During sentencing submissions made last month, the Crown sought a 42-month jail sentence, while Rektor's defence counsel Michael Patterson proposed a conditional discharge, which would have seen Rektor serve no jail time and left with him with no criminal record.

Rektor argued he was the sole breadwinner for his current wife, who he has two children with, and going to jail would be a burden on them.

But Justice Jasvinder Basran concluded a penitentiary sentence was necessary given the gravity of Rektor's crimes, noting his actions must be “clearly and unequivocally condemned with a period of incarceration.”

Rektor had no credit for pre-sentence custody, but he'll be eligible to apply for parole after serving one-third of his sentence, in May 2026.

Years of abuse

While Castanet wouldn't usually name a victim in a domestic assault case, Christina Rektor-Connaghan asked to be identified following Rektor's sentencing on Friday. She told Castanet she has suffered abuse alone and in silence for so long, and she wants to be an example for other women who may be going through the abuse that she once went through.

Christina and Rektor first began dating in May 2015, when she was 20 years old, and she became pregnant with their first child in September. The pair married the following February and separated in June 2020.

Justice Basran noted the couple's relationship was “volatile and tumultuous” from the start, and they regularly argued about Rektor's infidelity and financial issues.

Photo: Christina Rektor-Connaghan James Rektor and Christina Rektor-Connaghan in June 2018.

Rektor's first conviction stems from a February 2016 incident, in which Rektor pushed her to the ground onto her stomach and kicked her in the head. She was about halfway through her pregnancy at the time.

He was also convicted of kicking her in the abdomen in June 2016, shortly after she had given birth, after she refused to have sex with him.

Another conviction came from a March 2019 incident, when Christina was pregnant with their second child. Rektor had become enraged that Christina wouldn't get out of the tub and make him dinner, so he strangled, punched and slapped her.

A few months later, he repeatedly spit on her during another argument., which Justice Basran called “degrading and dehumanizing.”

Rektor was initially charged with 31 separate charges, which allegedly occurred from September 2015 to March 2020, but the Crown opted to proceed to trial on just the four counts.

'Profound and lasting' damage

Rektor's parents, who attended Friday's sentencing hearing, are both RCMP dispatchers. Rektor repeatedly told Christina throughout their relationship that she wouldn't be believed if she ever went to the police, because of his RCMP connections.

“As the son of parents who work as police dispatchers, Mr. Rektor repeatedly warned Ms. Connaghan that police would believe his version of events over her's and that he would assert that she was mentally unstable,” Justice Basran said Friday.

“He also threatened to prevent her from seeing her children. Notably, Mr. Rektor followed through on this threat by fabricating a narrative that resulted in Ms. Connaghan being unable to see her children for approximately six months. These actions were a deliberate effort by Mr. Rektor to prevent Ms. Connaghan from seeking protection from the abuse he was inflicting on her."

Christina first reported Rektor's abuse as a result of encouragement from a social worker in December 2021, during her fight to get custody of her children. Prior to his incarceration, Rektor and Christina shared 50-50 custody of their two children. She has since remarried.

Christina told the court during sentencing submissions last month that she continues to suffer "profound and lasting” damage from the abuse she suffered.

"I will spend the rest of my life looking over my shoulder wondering when he will try to finish what he started," she said. "I cannot adequately express how deeply these vile crimes against me are burned into my spirit and soul, so profoundly that no amount of prayer or therapy will ever fully heal me.”

'Moderate' risk to reoffend

In a presentence psychological report, a doctor found Rektor to be a moderate risk to commit intimate partner violence again.

Rektor has since remarried, and lives in the basement suite of his in-law's home with his current wife and their two young children. His current wife told the court that Rektor has not shown any abusive behaviour towards her.

In the pre-sentence report prepared prior to last month's sentencing hearing, Rektor continued to deny that he ever abused Christina and blamed her for the conflict in their relationship.

But Justice Basran referred to an audio recording used at trial in which Rektor confessed to many of the assaults, saying: “I'm sorry that I punched your arm, I'm sorry that I choked you, I'm sorry for hitting you in the tub. I'm sorry for choking you. I'm sorry for hitting your arm. And I’m sorry, I'm sorry for hitting you in the face.”

During last month's sentencing hearing, Rektor finally “expressed some level of remorse, vaguely took responsibility and apologized to Ms. Connaghan,” but Justice Basran noted the apology was followed by a “plea that he not be incarcerated.”

Justice Basran also pointed out that Rektor has registered for counselling, but in the five months since his conviction, he has yet to attend any counselling sessions.

Rektor is a former paid-on-call firefighter with the Wilson's Landing Fire Department, but he was fired following his conviction this past January. He has worked as a tow-truck driver since then.