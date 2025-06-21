Search dog Barrett helps locate two bodies in Okanagan Lake in two days

Madison Reeve

A Central Okanagan Search and Rescue (COSAR) dog is being hailed for his critical role in helping locate the bodies of two missing individuals in Okanagan Lake during two separate searches just days apart.

Search dog Barrett, a black Labrador and long-time member of the COSAR team, was working from a boat in mid-April when he alerted to areas of interest on the water’s surface—alerts that ultimately led to the recovery of two bodies.

The first discovery came on April 13, when Barrett’s signal helped direct the RCMP dive team to the body of a man who had been missing since a mudslide earlier that month.

“Barrett indicated on the water that there was a body under the water and using our remote operated vehicle camera we were able to locate the individual,” said Barrett’s handler, Terry Downs.

The man’s body was found 155 feet below the surface, in the area where the mudslide had entered the lake.

The site had already been searched extensively for two weeks using ground crews, drones, and marine units.

Following the recovery, Downs notified RCMP that Barrett had also shown interest in another location near Antler Beach.

Two days later, that second alert led to the discovery of the body of Stephanie Woodcock, who had been missing since September 2024.

“As bodies decompose… we off gas, that gas then bubbles up to the surface and once it reaches the surface the dogs are actually able to taste that smell and so he's able to know based on that,” Downs explained.

Barrett has undergone hundreds of hours of training.

“Every tool is important… what’s great about utilizing Barrett is it’s a combination of science and tech so if Barrett shows an area of interest we get our underwater camera and our boat team out and we work as partners and together hopefully we can bring conclusion to people that have missing individuals,” said Downs.