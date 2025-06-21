'Really horrible experience': Kelowna father frustrated after son's transfer from KGH amid unit closure

Photo: KGH Foundation KGH, where Eric Martinez's three-year-old son went after he fell and broke his arm Thursday.

When Eric Martinez's three-year-old son fell and broke his arm Thursday, it was clear a visit to Kelowna General Hospital was necessary.

Everything that happened after the young boy was rolled through emergency room doors, has been far more difficult to understand and, in his estimation, needless and potentially dangerous.

Now Martinez is adding his voice to the ongoing call for change at the local hospital that, as of Wednesday, had already seen 14 hospital transfers of children in need of care.

"It was just a really horrible experience," Martinez said Friday morning, nearly 16 hours after his son was admitted to KGH for a break in his arm and a dislocated elbow.

"The people at KGH were awesome but they had their hands tied."

Upon arrival, Martinez was told that due to the ongoing pediatric ward closure, a transfer would likely be in order if surgery was needed. An orthopaedic surgeon was available to operate, but without a pediatrician available for post-operative a transfer was needed.

"They called other hospitals in Kamloops, Vernon and Penticton, and none of them would take my son,"

Martinez said, explaining that he was told there was either no bed or no surgeon, depending which hospital was called.

That's when it became clear that Vancouver's Children's Hospital was the only option, though an airlift wasn't on the agenda.

The plan was to take the boy to Vancouver via an ambulance.

"I said 'he's got a broken arm and it has free floating bones, and you guys are going to bounce him down the [Coquihalla] highway, there?'" Martinez said.

"'You guys are just telling me how that's one of the most excruciatingly painful breaks even for adults, and this is our only option?'"

Martinez said he could tell that it was a frustrating scenario for the doctors and nurses telling him what the options were.

They had the surgeon ready to do the work needed, but the pediatrics component was an insurmountable problem.

It was around 10 p.m., or six hours after their ordeal began, when the boy was loaded into an ambulance for the journey to Vancouver.

That didn't last long. As suspected the movement of the ambulance exacerbated the pain the boy was feeling.

"They ended up going down to the bridge, and the pain was too much, so they ended up doubling back," Martinez said.

"Ambulance medics can't administer narcotics to a child for pain management. Pretty much all they can give him is laughing gas ... so he was going to be in pain for six hours."

When they got back to KGH he was put into a room, administered fentanyl to deal with the pain, and waited.

"A three year old little boy getting pumped with fentanyl to deal with the pain management, because he had to prolong the wait to get surgery," Martinez said.

"And the longer you wait, the more inflamed the fracture site gets, so that increases the complications that come with surgery."

It was around 10 a.m. Friday morning when the boy was finally taken via plane to Vancouver. From there an ambulance was waiting to take him and his wife to Children's Hospital.

Martinez then went home to pack up their two other children, so they could meet up in Vancouver.

"You can tell that the people that are working at KGH care about what they're doing, and they're upset that they couldn't help us," he said.

"And here I am, with this poor little guy in agony, saying 'I'm sorry buddy. It's going to be OK, try to calm down.'"

He's been told Interior Health will reimburse him for hotels and expenses, but that's the least of his concern, given that his son was put at greater risk repeatedly throughout the process.

"I am certain we are not the only family to endure this. Kelowna is a major hub for the Interior, yet we are clearly lacking the pediatric resources to meet even basic surgical demands for children," he said.

"This is not only absurd; it’s dangerous."

He's hoping that the powers that be will take immediate and serious action to address the pediatrician shortage in the region.

"No family should have to go through what we did — and no child should be denied timely medical care because of staffing gaps in a system we are all paying into," he said.

In a statement to Castanet, Interior Health said it "acknowledges the experience of this patient and their family."

"We have reached out directly to the family and will work with them to fully understand and respond to their concerns directly. Out of respect for patient privacy laws, we are not able to provide further details," Interior Health said.

"Our emergency department staff and clinical teams work to determine how within the health care system each individual patient's needs can be met. At this time for pediatric patients, that may be transfer to another facility, or if a higher level of care is required to BC Children’s Hospital," the agency continued.

"We appreciate the challenges transfers create for patients and families. Decisions in each case are made with the safety of the patient and getting them appropriate care.

"Interior Health is committed to sustainable pediatric services in Kelowna and are working very hard with local medical staff on recruitment and retention initiatives," the statement concluded.