15 townhomes proposed for Hilltown Drive above McKinley Beach

Photo: New Town Architecture Drawings for McKinley townhome project

A new townhouse development is being planned in the Hilltown Drive area of McKinley Landing.

It’s the latest project proposed within the McKinley Beach Resort CD 18 zone.

The planned development intersecting Hilltown and Northern Flicker Drive sits above McKinley Beach overlooking Okanagan Lake.

Plans call for 15 townhomes to be constructed within four separate buildings.

They would be three-and-a-half storeys with three storeys above grade and half a storey below.

Each unit would include a two-car covered garage with one EV charging outlet, two visitor stalls and private patio.

The developer is looking to obtain a development permit for the project.

Internal staff will review the project before it comes to council for discussion.