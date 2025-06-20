Kelowna's Rotary Centre for the Arts announces season lineup

Photo: Colin Dacre Rotary Centre for the Arts

Kelowna's Rotary Centre for the Arts has announced the 2025/2026 season lineup, featuring a wide range of live music, comedy, theatre, and dance performances.

All shows will take place at the Mary Irwin Theatre in Kelowna’s Cultural District.

“At the RCA, we believe that our performance series is a vital way to champion artists and energize the cultural life of Kelowna,” says Colleen Fitzpatrick, executive director.

“RCA Presents is more than just a lineup of shows, it’s our commitment to providing diversity, opportunity, and visibility for both local and touring artists whose work sparks conversation, meaning, and connection in our community.”

This season includes highlights such as Play Dead by Montreal’s People Watching Collective, comedian Charlie Demers, Indigenous performers DerRic Starlight and Dallas Arcand, jazz artist Rudresh Mahanthappa and his Hero Trio, dancer Jose Navas in AVES, and Chloe Davidson of Under the Rocks.

Tickets and more information are available at www.rotarycentreforthearts.com.