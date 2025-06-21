Mayor, nonprofit respond to residents as they organize against Kelowna supportive housing building

Photo: Tyler Zeeman Concerned residents who live near Stephen Village met Thursday at Perc's Place.

Kelowna's mayor and the operator of a controversial supportive housing complex have responded to residents about ongoing issues in the neighbourhood.

Area residents met at a local coffee shop Thursday to organize and talk next steps about the Stephen Village housing facility on Agassiz Road. Neighbours have complained for months about criminal activity ranging from assaults to drug dealing outside the building.

Tyler Zeeman has been spearheading the movement for change in the neighbourhood.

"There was 50-plus people there for sure. This isn't happening in the Lower Mission. If this is happening in Tom's [Dyas] neighbourhood... this would have been rectified already," Zeeman said.

Mayor Dyas did not attend the meeting. Zeeman says the only politician in attendance was Kelowna Centre MLA Kristina Loewen.

"Anytime that you can gather 50 people at the drop of a hat, that tells me there's a problem. The neighbours know the names of the drug dealers," Loewen told Castanet.

"There's a lack of wrap around support, and a lack of treatment beds, a lack of complex care, and those things need to be in place, otherwise we're just moving the problem of addiction, mental health and homelessness from one space to another space."

Stephen Village is operated by the John Howard Society of Okanagan and Kootenay. The group's CEO Patricia Bacon wrote a column published by Castanet on the fifth anniversary of the opening of the facility.

"We understand that some people have concerns about supportive housing in their neighbourhoods. We invite them to look beyond the headlines and into the heart of what this housing is about—giving people a chance to belong, to heal and to contribute," said Bacon

The mayor also responded in writing to the resident's concerns.

"Although l will be unable to attend in person, we remain committed to hearing the collective concerns and proposed solutions that emerge from this meeting," said Dyas' letter to area residents.

The mayor went on to point out that making changes to the facility will take time.

Stephen Village is designated as supportive housing and it operates under the jurisdiction of the Residential Tenancy Act, which has undergone amendments impacting supportive housing regulations.

"Service Providers, such as the John Howard Society of Okanagan, are obligated to pursue legal avenues for eviction proceedings when necessary; this process does take time," Dyas said.

In January 2023, the provincial government launched a decriminalization pilot program which allows individuals to legally possess up to 2.5 grams of certain illicit drugs for personal use.

"While some changes have since been made—thanks in part to strong advocacy from communities like ours—this exemption continues to apply in private spaces, including supportive housing units such as those at Stephen Village.

"While service providers can establish rules around on-site use, the legal right to possess small amounts remains in effect," said Dyas.

The mayor went on to say the provincial mandates limit the tools available to municipal governments and housing providers when it comes to addressing some of the community's concerns.

"However, we do take your concerns about the activities around Stephen Village seriously," Dyas wrote. "Community safety is a council priority, and we are actively working to address those concerns within our jurisdiction."

Zeeman says he's heard all that before. "We got broken into two weeks ago. They parked right under the camera. On my way to the meeting last night, there was a guy swinging a machete outside."

While Dyas rightly points out that there is only so much municipal governments can do when it comes to supportive housing, Zeeman thinks the mayor is the best person to push for changes to the current policies.

"We see even Vancouver Mayor Ken Simms spoke out... about the issues in supportive housing in their community, and the province is now working with them."

"We need some meaningful change here, and it's up to our elected officials to be our voice."

Zeeman says the group has no intention of going away and they formed a committee at Thursday nights meeting that includes a representative from every building in the neighbourhood, "we're meeting as a group this weekend to discuss next steps together."