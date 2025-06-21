City taking more hands-on approach to populating final tiny home site

The City of Kelowna is hoping to build on the success of STEP Place and Trailside as it continues the process of populating the final 60 tiny homes in the Reid’s Corner area.

While the ribbon was cut on Balsam Place two weeks ago, Mayor Tom Dyas says the process of populating the transitional homes is still ongoing.

The city was not involved in populating either STEP Place or Trailside, leaving that up to BC Housing and the respective service providers.

During a one-on-one interview, Dyas says the city is taking a more hands-on approach at Balsam Place as they look for individuals ready to take the next step.

“With Balsam Place, it is a good collaboration of not only the service providers, bylaw, the city, the social development team and BC Housing,” says Dyas.

“They came together to look at populating that with individuals that will be positioned to take the greatest advantage of that, then move themselves on to better supportive housing or care facilities.

Dyas says the hope is to build on the success seen to date at the first two transitional sites.

“We populated those residences with 120 individuals. In a period of a year we have had 62 individuals that have transitioned out and have either established themselves in supportive housing, or have attained some form of employment.

“Some of them have found a way back home and other individuals have now engaged more with Interior Health for more mental health and addictions treatment.

“That has provided room for another 60 individuals.”

In populating Balsam Place, the agencies involved are reaching out to individuals they know who are in need of a helping hand. It is not, Dyas says, an application process.

“Individuals who live on our streets, who are homeless or living in shelters…for service providers, for bylaw, the RCMP, it’s a fairly small world," he said.

“They are aware of the individuals that need a helping hand to move along and get to a better place.”

The City of Kelowna is the first community in Canada to roll out a program such as this and it’s the mayor’s hope other communities across the Central Okanagan will see the success and join in.

“I have been very open in discussions with the mayors of other communities," he said.

“Right now, the City of Penticton I believe are looking at something. In Vernon, I know Victor (Cumming) has had discussions and Blair (Ireland) in Lake Country. It is something that is coming to communities.”

Costs of the program have been split between the city and the province through the Heart and Hearth program.

The city provided the land, approximately $2 million per site, while the province picks up the tab for the tiny homes themselves and assists with operating costs.

“The operational cost is a major item which would be too taxing on the city to cover,” says Dyas.