Kasugai Gardens closing Monday for pond maintenance until mid-July

Photo: Colin Dacre Kasugai Gardens closing for pond work starting June 23

Kasugai Gardens in Kelowna will be closed to the public starting Monday, June 23, for maintenance work on the pond.

The closure is expected to last until mid-July.

During this period, the koi fish that inhabit the pond will be safely relocated to temporary on-site pools.

The pond will then be drained, thoroughly cleaned, and inspected for leaks or structural damage. Any necessary repairs will be made to the pond liner before it is refilled and the fish are returned to their improved habitat.

This work is part of a larger effort to enhance the pond environment, including the upcoming installation of a new filtration system this fall.

The new system aims to improve water quality and better support the health of the koi fish.