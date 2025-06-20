Intersection in Glenmore to close for months

Photo: File photo Road work ahead on Kane and Valley Road

A months-long closure of an intersection in Glenmore will start next week.

Beginning Tuesday, June 24, the intersection of Kane Road and Valley Road will be closed to traffic as construction begins on a new roundabout.

The project is expected to continue through to late October 2025.

During the closure, a detour route will be available via Glenmore Road.

A temporary pathway will be maintained to allow safe passage for pedestrians and cyclists through the construction zone.

The roundabout project aims to enhance safety and improve traffic flow for all road users.

In addition to the new traffic circle, the construction will include upgrades to lighting, the addition of bike lanes, and improvements to the area's storm water infrastructure.

Construction will generally take place Monday through Friday from 7 a.m. to 5:30 p.m., though work may also occur during evenings, overnight, and weekends to reduce the overall length of the project and minimize disruption to nearby residents.