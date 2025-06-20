Kelowna police seeing increase in U.S. counterfeit currency

Photo: Brent Smith FILE-Fake currency used at Knox Mountain Market

Local businesses and retailers are being alerted that police are seeing a notable increase in counterfeit U.S. currency making its way into local businesses, especially in the form of $20 and $50 bills.

“Counterfeit bills can result in direct financial losses for businesses and independent retailers, especially small businesses like convenience stores, gas stations and restaurants who may not have the tools or training to detect them and may be more likely to accept cash quickly during busy hours without being able to thoroughly inspect them,” Cpl. Allison Konsmo said.

Counterfeit bills can be convincing, but there are often subtle signs including missing or incorrect watermarks, no security thread, bills that are off colour, the same serial numbers for each bill, blurry or misaligned print or unusual texture.

Tips for business owners

Train Your Staff: Ensure employees are familiar with the look and feel of genuine currency and know how to check for security features, inspecting cash carefully,

Use Detection Tools: Invest in counterfeit detection pens or UV light scanners to help identity fake notes,

Stay Informed: The Bank of Canada offers resources and guides on how to identify counterfeit currency,

Report Suspicious Activity: If you suspect a counterfeit bill, contact the RCMP immediately. Do not return the bill to the customer—note their description and any relevant details about the transaction. Preserve the bill in a protective envelope or bag and avoid handling it further.

Those who see it are asked to call the Kelowna RCMP at 250-762-3300 and report it.