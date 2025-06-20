Construction on new stage in Kelowna's Waterfront Park complete

Photo: Nicholas Johansen Construction on the new stage at Kelowna's Waterfront Park has been completed.

Kelowna's Waterfront Park has now fully reopened after the construction on the park's new stage area wrapped up this week.

This past fall, the park's iconic Island Stage was torn down as part of a $1.8 million rejuvenation project.

After months of work, the fencing around the project was taken down this week and people can now access the new stage area and the grass around it.

The Island Stage was constructed in the early 1990s in Waterfront Park's man-made lagoon and countless concerts and festivals have been held at the venue over the years, including a number of Parks Alive shows, the Great Okanagan Beer Festival, Keloha and Island Time.

In a 2023 report, city staff called the venue “one of Kelowna's premier event spaces,” but said it had "several constraints and functional issues that prevent it from realizing its full potential as an event hosting site.”

Issues with the old venue included a lack of space and accessibility, and aging infrastructure.

With the portion of the lagoon that was once in front of the stage area now filled in and covered with grass, the “island” part of the venue is no more.

The city received nearly $1 million from the province's Destination Development Fund for the project.

The first scheduled event at the new venue is the Rosé Disco on July 19, a wine fest and concert featuring Felix Cartal, SkiiTour and others.

Earlier this month, Denim on the Diamond announced that the two-day festival will also be moving to Waterfront Park this September, after launching at King's Stadium in 2018 and moving to City Park last year.