Kelowna council asked to approve rezoning for two daycare centres

Photo: Unsplash Two daycare proposals come before city council Monday.

Kelowna city council will be presented with two rezoning applications Monday that would, if approved, provide more daycare spaces within the city.

Proposals are being brought forward for daycares in Southeast Kelowna and the Lower Mission area.

The Southeast Kelowna application is for a property at 3466 Hall Road.

The property presently includes a daycare with eight children, however, owners are seeking to increase the number of children necessitating a change in zoning to small lot rural residential with child care centre major.

The daycare would operate between the hours of 7:30 a.m. and 5 p.m.

Since the property is not on sewer, owners provided a letter from a wastewater practitioner stating the existing septic tank was adequate for the increased use.

The owners would live in a portion of the home.

There is no indication as to how many children would attend the daycare.

The other application for a home at 4578 also seeks rezoning to the large lot housing zone with child care centre major.

This would also allow for a daycare to operate with more than eight children.

The application states two buildings on the property would be renovated to accommodate the daycare.

One building would provide care for children five and over while the second building would be for those under the age of five.

They are proposing a total capacity of 44 children.