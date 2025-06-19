Rick Hansen endorses fully-accessible Parkinson Rec Centre in Kelowna

Photo: Madison Reeve Kelowna Mayor Tom Dyas, Rick Hansen and Paul Clark speak at a press conference in Stuart Park

Canadian icon Rick Hansen was in Kelowna Thursday afternoon to announce that the redevelopment of the Parkinson Recreation Centre (PRC) will be 100 percent accessible, earning the Rick Hansen Foundation Accessibility Certification (RHFAC).

Hansen shared the news at a media press conference at Stuart Park, joined by Kelowna Mayor Tom Dyas and Paul Clark, a member of the city’s Accessibility Advisory Committee and former Paralympian.

Hansen is partnering with municipalities across the country to improve accessibility for all, and Kelowna’s new PRC will be part of the initiative.

RHFAC is a national rating system that measures and certifies the level of meaningful access in buildings and public spaces.

"We knew that we had to create a training curriculum so that whether it be people in public service, social service or private sector... that they could all learn the same thing. They can all be accredited, speak the same language, and measure the same things," Hansen said.

Mayor Dyas confirmed that meeting RHFAC standards was incorporated into the planning process without affecting the project's financial framework.

"It does meet that standard. That was part of the development process that they went through and overall it did not change our budget line," Dyas said.

The Parkinson Recreation Centre is undergoing a $242-million redevelopment.

"When I was doing my journey the priority was to just get in the door. Now we are talking about getting in and actually being able to contribute and fully participate and this is a very exciting next level threshold," Hansen added.