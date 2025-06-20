Kelowna's Ratha Yatra festival offers culture and family fun

Photo: Mohini Singh It may be one of Kelowna's newest public celebrations, but the organizers of the second annual Ratha Yatra festival and parade think it will draw a crowd befitting of its deep historic roots.

The festival of Ratha Yatra, which translates to chariot journey, has been celebrated for more than 5,000 years in India although participants in Kelowna have only had one chance to get to know it.

That first annual event drew nearly 1,000 people into the downtown, Ashok Tyagi of the Kelowna Hindu Cultural Society said.

This year there are expected to be many more.

"People are coming from all over the Canada, and joining us here," Tyagi said.

Ratha Yatra has religious origins and meaning and involves pulling ornately decorated chariots with deities through the streets. While the festival is rooted in Hinduism, in cities where it's been for much longer the event also offers community heritage, social sharing and cultural significance.

Tyagi said Kelowna's will offer the same appeal. Plus, there's music, food, yoga, singing and dancing.

"It's a very welcoming and colourful event, with traditional culture," Tyagi said.

Peace is one of the main themes, he said that the aim is to show and celebrate unity among all people.

"One world, one family," he said.

And there will be cows petting, Tyagi said, explaining the animals have cultural significance and were a big hit at the last event.

The event is Sunday, June 22, and goes from 10 a.m. to 4pm in Kelowna's City Park.

The parade starts at 10 a.m. at the Sails, in downtown Kelowna.

Celebrations continue in City Park with free vegetarian feast, live stage featuring Mantra Rock Band Rajasi, traditional dance, drama and Bhakti Yoga Kirtan.

Kids can enjoy face painting.

The event is hosted by the Kelowna Hindu Cultural Society & the International Society for Krishna Consciousness