Bear trap removed in Kettle Valley after public outcry and no recent sightings

Madison Reeve

A bear trap set in Kelowna’s Kettle Valley neighbourhood has been removed after nearly a week of no sightings or complaints, according to conservation officers.

The trap, located near Farron Road at South Perimeter Way and Mountainside Drive, had been in place since June 11 in response to a bear repeatedly accessing unsecured garbage bins.

The bear, described as persistent and difficult to deter, generated numerous public complaints after frequenting the area over several consecutive days.

"They talked about a couple instances where the bear was in somebody's driveway and they were trying to scare the bear away which usually shouldn't be an issue if it's not food conditioned, but this bear was very brave and human habituated... he was not scared off which obviously is a threat to us," said Breanna Scott with BC Wildlife.

The decision to set a trap sparked backlash from residents, many of whom rallied to protect the bear nicknamed “Bob.”

Posters taped messages on the trap saying: “Save Bob the Bear,” “A Fed Bear Is a Dead Bear,” and “Stop Bear-unaization.”

"There is a number of people in the neighbourhood that refuse to put their garbage in a secure location. It's left out all the time," said Kettle Valley resident Richard Ellery.

With no bear captured and no further incidents reported since June 11, the trap has now been removed.

"It's not the bears fault for coming around... It's following it's nose. It's the peoples fault for not securing their garbage," Ellery added.

Scott says BC Wildlife is aware residents in the area do leave garbage out often.

"This community... I've definitely been out a couple of times and seen lots and lots of garbages and so it's no surprise this bear came and became so habituated," she said.

Scott says if the bear is caught by BC Conservation in the same area again, it would likely be euthanized.

"There is no real way to ensure everyone's safety if the bear is still around and relocation is not a good option just because food conditioned bears don't typically do well in the wild. They are going to end up making their way back to that easy food source."

Bears are said to have a sense of smell 2,100-times better than a human.