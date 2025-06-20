'Division and acrimony' building at Kelowna's hospital as 14 children transferred

Photo: Colin Dacre KGH issues are ongoing after a six week pediatrics unit closure was announced.

Doctors, nurses, patients and politicians have been publicly weighing in on Kelowna General Hospital’s paediatrics unit closure and once obscured “hard feelings” are calcifying further under the glare of an unending spotlight.

“It seems to have created a lot of division and acrimony, unfortunately,” Dr. Jeffrey Eppler, an emergency room physician at KGH said of how the public conversation has been playing out for the last several weeks, Thursday morning.

He was one of the first to voice concern in the aftermath of Interior Health’s announcement that the 10-bed unit had to be closed during to a paediatrician shortage, sending sick children who need to be admitted to the hospital for observation elsewhere. To date, there have been 14 transfers from KGH’s emergency ward — seven to Penticton, five to Kamloops and two to Vernon.

Hospital staff knew there would be some service disruption, but the extended duration was a surprise. As was the fact that they learned about what was happening in their own workplace through Castanet, which broke the news.

When the service shortfall became public, Eppler, followed later by dozens of others either in letters or interviews, said there were concerns about everything about how the pressures in one department was going to spill into others, if it hadn't been already. That said, the goal was always to provide ample care to those in need.

“All we were doing as a group was pointing out that we have this service disruption and, the public has a right to know, but we're still here to take care of your sick children,” Eppler said.

“If you have a sick child you’re worried about, the emergency department is still the best place to go— hardly a negative message.”

Yet, he said, “hard feelings” emerged and he said they were highlighted in Interior Health CEO Susan Brown’s recent op-ed. Brown has had to shoulder much of the public criticism during what some have deemed a health care crisis while fending off a call for her resignation, vaguely fired back at critics in a two page missive.

“I have heard some concerns about culture in the Emergency and Pediatrics Departments and I share those concerns,” Brown said, among other things.

“I’ve also seen behaviour that is unproductive and not in alignment with the values of IH – quality, integrity, compassion and safety.”

The health authority was contacted to clarify who those statements were made about, and there has been no response in the days since.

Eppler hasn't heard anything more either. He said that the belief among his peers is that they were under attack, despite the nebulous wording.

“It's hard not to read between the lines … that was a very subtly veiled attack on on our group of [emergency doctors], and it was extremely unfounded, and it was inappropriate,” Eppler said.

“It demonstrated poor leadership, and it was insulting to us, because we have not made this personal…. I haven't gone out of my way to blame anybody, we are more interested in finding solutions.”

As the issue drags on and grows, Eppler said he’s concerned ongoing negative publicity is going to create a false impression that Kelowna is a bad place to practice medicine.

“It isn't. There are definitely problems but if you look at most large centres, I think we're doing overall quite well,” he said, pointing out that wait times are, comparative to other hospitals, not unmanageable.

“So, yes, I've got some issues with our current leadership and the way they've approached this. And our group has take great umbrage at this personal attack against us… but we've working pretty hard and stepping up to try and provide the safest possible emergency and paediatric care under the current circumstances.”

Eppler said that both departments have been functioning under less than ideal circumstances for some time. His department was put in greater focus earlier this week after Central Okanagan MLAs toured KGH's ER to get a fix on what was happening.

Shortly thereafter they released a statement, highlighting their concerns about people, among other things, “dying in the hallways” as other space at the hospital went unused.

Eppler has his own concerns about hallway medicine, though he said they’re more expansive than a headline may allow for.

“What’s really happening is far more insidious and widespread,” Eppler said, in an email following an earlier conversation.

“There’s no question that hallway medicine (ie warehousing admitted patients in hallways) is not only undignified and unkind, it also increases all manner of bad outcomes, including risk of delirium, risk of infection, risk of readmission, hospital length of stay, medical error and overall mortality.”

That said, shortages in staffing levels, beds and space have been happening for decades, and various levels of government have raised the issue in the past — as was evident in a 2022 letter from Okanagan mayors who called for change.

Today, local MLAs are amplifying that call.

“What we are seeing now in B.C. is a system-wide failure of all health authorities, as well as the Ministry of Health,” said Anna Kindy, MLA for North Island and Conservative health critic.

“For years, the ballooning bureaucratic system has failed to listen to potential solutions from the frontlines, and even created a culture of censorship and reprimand for advocating for better healthcare.”

“This is not unique to Interior Health,” said Brennan Day, MLA for Courtenay-Comox and Conservative critic for seniors’ and rural health.

“This is a problem where leadership is not listening to frontline workers or local voices. They take a ‘we know best’ approach, and that’s clearly not working. The situation is so toxic that the Opposition had to create an anonymous tipline in order to help people feel safe to speak out about this crumbling healthcare system.”

The Ministry of Health has been contacted for comment.