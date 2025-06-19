Big White gears up for summer season opening on June 26

Photo: Gavin Crawford The summer season at Big White Ski Resort opens on June 26, 2025.

Big White Ski Resort is gearing up for summer.

Opening day, Thursday, June 26, is one week away and the snow is quickly melting off the trails.

“It’s been beautiful and sunny. We’ve been seeing a pretty good melt in some of the lower elevations, so we’ll have hiking and biking open and ready to go for everyone,” said Bethan Wetheral, director of resort services and events.

On Saturday of opening weekend, June 28, there will be a Canada Day celebration in conjunction with the Big White Community Association.

“We’ll be doing face painting and kids games and some giveaways and stuff like that, encouraging everyone to head out and check out the mountain,” said Wetheral.

Early bird bike park season passes are still available through the Big White website. The bike park will be open Thursdays, Fridays, Saturdays, Sundays and Holiday Mondays (closed Monday through Wednesday).

Day passes are available starting June 25 at the downtown office at 1894 Ambrosi Road, Kelowna (Mon to Fri) and the on-mountain ticket office (Thurs, Fri, Sat, Sun & Holiday Mondays) during regular ticket desk hours.

A bike pump track is also set up in the heart of the village. No ticket is required.

The Bullet Express will be open for bike riders and hikers and on Saturdays and Sundays, Lara’s Gondola will be free for people to ride from Happy Valley to the village.

Fiv’r Fridays bike races begin on July 4. It’s just $5 to register per race and the series finale is scheduled for August 29.

If hiking and biking are not your jam, or you just want a break, try a round at the nine-hole disc golf course. It's free and located below the Village Centre.

Visitors to Big White will have plenty of special events to choose from throughout the season.

“We’re doing a wellness retreat, we do some bike racing, we do a beer and craft event festival on a week. So, there’s lots to be checked out on the events calendar.

“I encourage our Okanagan family if you haven’t come and checked it out in the summertime, it is absolutely worth it and we look forward to seeing you up here,” said Wetheral.

The final event of the summer will be a family carnival on August 30 before the hill closes on Sept. 1 and preparations begin for the winter season.