City looking for input on the design of two Rutland area parks

Photo: Tourism Kelowna Rutland Lions Park

The City of Kelowna is seeking the input of Rutland residents to help shape the design of two parks in their area.

Residents have until July 13 to weigh in on the design of Aurora Park, a new park, and the redesign of the existing Lions Park.

In a news release, city officials want to hear from residents on how they hope to use these two parks and the features they would like to see included.

“Parks have a profound impact on the health and well-being of our residents. Not only do they provide spaces for recreation and connection, but they also contribute to a community’s sense of identity,” said senior project landscape architect Keith Pinkoski.

“Capturing the community’s needs is an important part to the design of these Rutland parks and we encourage residents to get involved and help shape these parks.”

Aurora Park is a new neighbourhood park planned for an undeveloped piece of land between Aurora Crescent and Froelich Road while improvements are planned for Lions Park in conjunction with development of the new activity centre adjacent to the park.

Residents can complete a survey at getinvolved.kelowna.ca/parks.

You can also connect with the project team at the Rutland Residents Celebration Sunday from notion to 4 p.m. at Rutland Centennial Park.