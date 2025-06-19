Kelowna's Lakehouse Home Store moving upstairs alongside cooking school

Photo: Contributed Lakehouse’s first-floor space will close June 24 as the business moves to the second floor

After more than 15 years at the corner of Bernard Avenue and Ellis Street, Lakehouse Home Store is closing its original ground-floor space and shifting all operations to the second floor, where it will now operate alongside the Lakehouse Kitchen's Cooking School.

According to a representative from the business, the move comes as founders Ben and Sue Boschman prepare to ease into retirement.

“We’re proud of what we’ve built and confident that the next generation will carry the brand forward with creativity and care,” said Ben Boschman.

Lakehouse first opened its doors in the fall of 2011.

While the timing of the move is personal for the Boschmans, they acknowledge that recent challenges have also played a role in the decision — including the 2023 wildfires and ongoing economic pressures.

“We believe wholeheartedly in the future of downtown Kelowna,” says Sue Boschman.

The first floor will close permanently on Tuesday, June 24, to make way for a new business.

Details about the future tenant have not yet been announced.

Lakehouse will be closed this Sunday to complete the transition to the upper level.