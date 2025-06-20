The hiring of Kelowna's next top cop is still months away

Photo: Contributed Former RCMP Supt. Kara Triance.

It will likely be a few more months before Kelowna’s vacant RCMP superintendent position is filled.

The city has been without a full-time superintendent since Kara Triance officially retired at the end of December.

Triance assumed the position in the fall of 2020 and held the job for four years before announcing her retirement last September.

Insp. Chris Goebel has assumed the duties while the search for a permanent replacement continues.

Mayor Tom Dyas says while there is no specific date for a replacement to be named, the city is aware of where the RCMP is in the process.

“There will be interviews established within the next week for the finalists through the process,” Dyas told Castanet News.

"Once those interviews take place I believe it will be shortlisted once again. Then we will have one-on-one discussions and make a decision from there."

“So, I would suggest it would probably be within a couple of months.”

While the interview process and ultimate hiring is a process run by the RCMP, Dyas says the city does have some involvement.

"They do respect it is coming into a municipality and they do involve us with those considerations.”

The new superintendent will be in charge of policing within the city only after it was decided both Lake Country and West Kelowna will manage their own detachments.