Parks Alive! season kicks off with Canada Day celebrations in Kelowna

Photo: Festival Kelowna Festivals Kelowna will kick off the 2025 season of Parks Alive! at the beginning of July.

The countdown is on to the 2025 edition of Kelowna’s Parks Alive!

Festivals Kelowna has been putting on a summer of free, live arts and entertainment experiences in parks and public spaces around the city for 27 years.

The fun blasts off with Canada Day on July 1. Festivals Kelowna says entertainment on the Kelowna Valley First Power Stage at Stuart Parks will run from 1:30 to 9:30 p.m. The TD Beach Stage at Tugboat Bay will be open from 1:00 p.m. to 9:50 p.m. and the Kiwanis Family Stage at Waterfront Park will have Canada Day performances from 11 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.

The full details on the Kelowna Canada Day celebrations will be announced on June 24.

Other Parks Alive! Events include Arts on the Avenue on Tuesday, July 15 and Thursday, July 31 from 4:00-9:00 p.m.

Wednesday night showcases will rotate through several city parks including Blair Pond, Kinsmen Park and City Park beginning on July 9.

Kinsmen Family Thursdays begin with a kickoff event at Gerstmar Park on July 3, while Friday and Saturday theme weekend concerts at Kerry Park start with Taste of Canada on July 4 & 5.

We look forward to welcoming the community to Parks Alive! again this summer, now in our 27th year, ensuring that everyone has access to arts and cultural experiences regardless of their economic, social, physical, or geographic situation,” said Festivals Kelowna executive director Renata Mill.

“Thanks to investment by our sponsor and funding partners, Parks Alive! provides countless benefits for our community, from providing entertainment experiences that neighbours can connect over, to artist development opportunities, to the direct economic impact of hiring local suppliers and performers and the resulting reinvestment in our local economy.”

Visit the Festivals Kelowna website for the full list of Parks Alive! locations, dates and performers.