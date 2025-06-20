Mayor says Kelowna is aggressively trying to lure businesses to the city

As the City of Kelowna continues to grow at a rate faster than most cities in Canada, housing and supporting infrastructure are not the city’s only pressing needs.

Jobs and a thriving economy based on more than just tourism is needed to sustain that growth.

During a one-on-one interview with Castanet News, Kelowna Mayor Tom Dyas acknowledged the latest unemployment figure that, at seven per cent, is the highest it's been in three years.

And there is a need to do something about it.

He said city hall is aware of how it can affect the local economy and pointed to initiatives council is taking to address it.

“We as a council just established an economic prosperity task force. That task force will be commissioned with looking at the community and seeing where there are opportunities, not only in events, but in other types of employment considerations, potentially using lands that we have available to entice industry, to entice different types of operations to consider advancing their business within our community,” said Dyas.

“There are limited tools that we have available as a municipal government, but whatever we do have available in trying to activate the community in one way or another, we are reviewing that and seeing if that is possible.”

Large events are one way of not only stimulating the economy but also exposing the city to people who may only know about Kelowna by reputation.

The recent Brier brought in an estimated $15 million into the economy and thousands of visitors to the city while a number of upcoming high profile events could conservatively bring three to four times that number.

While certain businesses flourish through events and tourism, Dyas agrees it is not sustainable long-term.

“One of the things that has happened before is Kelowna has positioned itself on a map and said here we are, come visit us and see whether you would like something set up.

“Now, we have changed that a little bit. We are going after the business.

“Part of this task force will also be to recognize is there industry considering relocating, is there industry looking at expanding, and if there is, let’s give them a call and let them know what we have available here.

“We want to be there to have those discussions so they don’t skip by us potentially because they are not aware that we are interested.”

Dyas says the city will look at different types and sizes of businesses to try and attract and suggest specific locations based on their size and needs.

He says the city is looking to develop around the airport and Commonwealth Road areas which could be an ideal spot for larger clean tech manufacturing operations.

One advantage the city does have over other communities is two major educational outlets in UBCO and Okanagan College who are training people in a wide range of fields.