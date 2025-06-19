Kelowna RCMP investigating after bear spray discharged in hotel elevator

Photo: Cindy White Emergency crews on scene at the Sandman Hotel Thursday.

UPDATE 2:45 p.m.

The Kelowna RCMP confirms it is investigating this morning’s incident at the Sandman Hotel.

A staff member told Castanet someone had discharged bear spray inside the hotel tower’s elevator.

A couple of people who reported symptoms were checked by paramedics but refused further treatment.

ORIGINAL: 12:00 p.m.

Bear spray was discharged in the elevator of Kelowna's Sandman Hotel and Suites Thursday morning, forcing the evacuation of the hotel's tower.

Paramedics, fire crews and police responded to the hotel off Enterprise Way just before 11:30 a.m.

A staff member at the hotel says bear spray was discharged inside the hotel tower's elevator. The fire alarm was pulled and the hotel's entire tower was evacuated as a result.

Kelowna Fire Department assistant fire chief Jason Bedell described the issue as “some kind of unknown irritant,” and said a few people were looked at by paramedics.

Ambulances have since left the scene.

Bedell says two search teams are going through the building to ensure everyone has evacuated and to locate the source of the irritant.

Castanet has a reporter on scene and this story will be updated as more information becomes available.