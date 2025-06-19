Ballet Kelowna working to fundraise $75K

Photo: Abigail Sawchuk Ballet Kelowna’s Spring Giving Campaign raises funds to go “From the Studio to the Stage.”

The Kelowna Ballet needs your help to raise $75,000 by June 30.

Ballet Kelowna’s Spring Giving Campaign is getting a boost from the Thomas Alan Budd Foundation with $10,000 pledged in matching funds.

Revenue from ticket sales and government grants only cover a portion of the organization’s costs, so Ballet Kelowna relies on private sector and individual donors to continue operating.

“Your tax-receiptable donation, which will be doubled thanks to the Thomas Alan Budd Foundation, will help us continue to elevate Canadian dance through supporting and promoting the innovation and creativity of Canadian dance artists,” says artistic director and CEO Simone Orlando.

Donations to Ballet Kelowna help bring new dance creations from the studio to the stage. In its 22 years, the company has commissioned over 70 original dance works.

“As we near the end of the current season, we hope you will support Ballet Kelowna with a pledge to our Relevé: Help Us Rise Spring Campaign," says Orlando.

“In ballet, a relevé is a movement in which a dancer rises on the tips of their toes. Your gift will help us sustain our activities and lift us to new heights in our mission to bring compelling and inspiring dance to audiences locally, nationally, and internationally."

For more information on the new season or to donate click here.