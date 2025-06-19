90-day driving ban for drunk scooter rider in Kelowna

Photo: Lime Police arrested a drunk scooter rider on outstanding warrants in Kelowna.

A man was arrested on June 16 in downtown Kelowna after police stopped him for riding an electric scooter while drunk.

An officer with the Kelowna RCMP Municipal Traffic Unit was doing patrols near Leon Avenue and Ellis Street when he saw the man riding a scooter on the sidewalk without a helmet.

The man looked unsteady and then skidded into a nearby parking lot, leading the officer to stop him.

Police found out the man had three outstanding warrants. During a search, they also found a bottle of liquor hidden in the waistband of his sweatpants.

The man failed a roadside breath test, showing a blood alcohol level over the legal limit of 0.08.

He was given a 90-day driving ban and taken to the RCMP detachment for fingerprinting and photos. He was later released with a court date. His scooter was impounded for 30 days.

“This incident highlights the importance of proactive patrols in keeping our streets safe,” said Sgt. Kyle Ushock of the Kelowna RCMP Municipal Traffic Unit.

“As an operator, you are subject to the same rules and regulations for operating any type of conveyance while impaired, whether it’s a car, boat or a scooter,” Sgt. Ushock added.