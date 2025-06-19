Kelowna sued again by developer over downtown tower proposal

Photo: Zeidler Architecture A conceptual image of a proposed 25-storey rental building by Centurion Appelt LP that was shot down by Kelowna city council.

The developer behind a controversial tower project downtown Kelowna has sued the city, again, over an alleged “unfair” and “unreasonable” rejection of the project.

Last month, Kelowna city council voted 7-2 to deny Centurion Appelt LP approval for a 25-storey rental building at 350 Doyle Avenue, the former Kelowna RCMP site.

Appelt had previously been issued development and development variance permits for the project in July 2022, however council rescinded those permits a year later when it became aware the developer paid people $250 to speak in favour of the project at the July 26, 2022 public hearing.

Appelt sued the city over that decision in a lawsuit that is still active.

This week, the developer launched an entirely separate legal challenge of the May 2025 rejection, arguing that council acted in bad faith when it voted down the new proposal, which was “not substantially different” than what was green-lit with a vote of 6-2 in 2022.

In a 27-page petition to the BC Supreme Court, lawyers for the developer extensively quote comments made by city councillors during the reapplication hearing.

“During this meeting, council members' comments were largely connected to matters irrelevant to form and character considerations,” the lawsuit says, noting that the overall height of the building, and its land use, had already been approved.

Both were issues that city council members shared concerns about.

The lawsuit alleges the city decided that the property in question should be used for an apartment building — not an arts centre as some have called for — when it entered into a lease agreement with the developer. The civil claim that lease agreement between the city and developer remains binding.

The petition says city council was supposed to be considering the form and character of the building and related development variances.

“In considering and inserting their own views about appropriate land use, a matter which had previously been decided, council considered the wrong question.”

“At no time during a multi-year process was the developer informed that council would consider building height or use,” the lawsuit says, calling the process "procedurally unfair.”

The reapplication proposal was made with the support of Kelowna planning staff, the lawsuit notes.

The petition argues council’s invitation for the developer to re-apply after the project’s permits were pulled in 2022 was an "exercise of bad faith” and that council had “intended from the outset” to vote it down.

Appelt says it has spent nearly $11 million and six years on the project, “much of which will be thrown away.”

“The impact on the developer is made greater by the fact that council elected not to invite the developer to address specific matters and reapply, indicating that council has closed its mind to the project,” the lawsuit continues.

“These consequences are extraordinary, and council's failure to consider the impact of the defeat of the reapplication resolution is neither proportionate nor justified and is therefore unreasonable.”

The civil claim alleges council had ulterior motives in voting down the project, namely appeasing members of the Kelowna Legacy Group and local developer Les Bellamy, both which had been lobbying against the project from the start.

The lawsuit also claims the development was voted down to appease “other personal friends” of the mayor and council “who stand to personally benefit from stopping the project by, among other things, preserving views from their condominium buildings, maintaining their property values, and profiting from their own opportunity to redevelop the property and a site adjacent to the property that currently houses the Kelowna Community Theatre.”

The petition seeks an order requiring the City of Kelowna to issue the required development and development variance permits to allow the project to proceed.

The City of Kelowna has 21 days from being served with the lawsuit to file a response. The city responded to the developer's previous civil claim by saying it was within its rights to pull the project's permits after it was revealed people were paid to speak in favour of the development.