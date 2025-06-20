Some of the top riders in Canada in Kelowna for the BMX nationals

Photo: Marlise Rensby Composite photo of BMX riders of all ages. The BMX Firestorm Nationals take place this weekend in Rutland.

The Kelowna BMX Club is getting set to host a national championship this weekend.

The BMX Firestorm Nationals will be held June 20 to 22 behind the Rutland Arena at 645A Dodd Road.

Every three years, Kelowna BMX plays host to the all-ages event that attracts close to 600 riders.

Riders will be coming from across Canada. Each rider gets three races.

"It's up to eight people (racing) lined up based on your age and your ability level," says organizer Marlise Rensby.

Spectators are welcome and it costs nothing to watch, although racers have to sign up and pay to race. The racing format involves timed events, with riders competing in heats based on age and skill level. The event also features team tents, sponsored by bike clubs and brands, and a variety of food catered by the Hatching Post.

Racers as young as two years old can compete on strider bikes and there are divisions for different ages and skill levels, including a new Superclass 14+ for women, Superclass 14-29 men and Superclass 30+ for men.

Superclass is the exciting new showcase for Canada’s fastest riders, where aspiring amateurs and Pro-Elite riders will battle for national titles and awards.

"The races always start with the little guys, the girls, and then goes into the full track. So there's novice, intermediate and expert riders, and then all between each age group, you kind of get separated and race your own abilities and age," says Rensby.

Racing starts Friday, June 20 and goes through until Sunday, June 22.

For more information or to register click here.