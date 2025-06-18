Ki-Low-Na Friendship Society hosts its 51st Turtle Island Festival on Saturday

Photo: Castanet The Ki-Low-Na Friendship Society hosted its 50th Turtle Island Festival in 2024.

A colourful celebration of culture will take over the Ki-Low-Na Friendship Society on Saturday.

KFS will host the annual Turtle Island Festival by closing down the 400-500 block of Leon Avenue in front of its main building on Saturday, which is National Indigenous Peoples’ Day.

This will be the 51st Turtle Island Festival in Kelowna.

“We have people from all different nations, from all different communities. They all come together. It’s a really inclusive spot to celebrate what it means to be Indigenous,” said Ki-Low-Na Friendship Society events manager Kailyn Yahn.

There will be vendors, local arts and crafts, food, children’s activities and a mini powwow.

The Festival gets underway at 10 a.m. and continues until 7 p.m. with the Grand Entry starting at 3 p.m. It’s a coming together of young and old from different communities in a joyful expression of culture, music and dance.

“Anyone who wants to come for their first time, they’ll be amazed,” said Yahn.

“The best part of having the powwow here is that we’re such an open community for everybody that even when it’s going on, they invite everyone to come and join. And we do have children and families who go up and they do partake and they learn and they get to have that experience and they leave learning something.”