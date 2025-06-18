The City of Kelowna's payroll spiked nearly 15% in 2024

Photo: Castanet/file Kelowna's payroll jumped 15% in 2024

The City of Kelowna spent more than $115.1 million on staff wages in 2024, an increase $14.5 million or nearly 15 per cent, over the previous year.

Figures released for Monday's council meeting shows the city spent $114.6 million on staff wages and another $520,000 on council remuneration.

When benefits are factored in, the total cost to taxpayers reached $134.49 million.

A City of Kelowna staff report says the nearly 15 per cent jump in city payroll can be attributed to "contract and staffing rate increases along with retroactive payments during the year."

"The growth in staffing level, which supports the current and improved services for an expanding city, also added to this increase," the report says.

The annual report, published each year as a requirement of the Community Charter, breaks down all employees who earn more than $75,000 annually and all suppliers who billed the city for more than $25,000 during the calendar year.

It shows 755 employees including management, CUPE and firefighters surpassed the $75,000 threshold, an increase of 105 over 2023 figures.

That includes 202 management employees, 147 firefighters and 406 members of CUPE.

In fact 109 management staff earned better than $100,000 with eight of those taking home better than $200,000 annually.

City manager Doug Gilchrist tops that list, taking home better than $355,000 in 2024 plus more than $6,000 related to deployment in the Emergency Operations Centre.

The rest of the Top 10 wage earners include:

Sam Samaddar, airport CEO - $253,000

Mac Logan, infrastructure GM - $243,000

Stu Leatherdale, people and protective services GM - $232,000

Ryan Smith, development services director - $231,000

Joe Sass, Corporate services GM - $231,000

Jim Gabriel, active living and culture divisional director - $221,000

Derek Edstrom, partnerships and investments divisional director - $220,000

Micah Volk, platoon captain - $202,000

Dwight Seymour, fire chief - $195,000

The report also shows the city paid out more than $590 million in goods and services.

That includes more than $185 million transferred to the federal and provincial governments, regional district and the Central Okanagan regional hospital.

Another $13 million went to pay Kelowna’s share of the regional transit system with another $7.8 million for the Okanagan Regional Library system.