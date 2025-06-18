Elevation Outdoors still has spots available in summer biking program

Photo: Elevation Outdoors Elevation Outdoors participants biking at Big White.

There are still some spots available for young people in Kelowna who are looking to take their mountain biking to the next level this summer.

Elevation Outdoors' Ride More biking program runs every Wednesday for seven weeks in July and August, and the local organization has four more spots available.

The program is for youth aged 12 to 18 who are already riding at an intermediate level, meaning they're comfortable on green and some blue runs, or for those who've already completed an Elevation Outdoors biking program.

Biking will take place across the Central Okanagan, including one Friday trip to Big White.

Elevation Outdoors, a non-profit organization, offers the program free of charge for families who qualify for scholarship spots. This can include families who are receiving social assistance or fall under the low-income cut off, and for youth in foster care. Full details of scholarship eligibility can be found here.

The seven-week program costs $400 for those who don't qualify for a scholarship spot.

The organization can also provide bikes for those who don't have their own.

Elevation Outdoors is looking for more applications for the program, with the deadline coming this Friday. Those interested can apply here.

The organization has introduced hundreds of underprivileged young people in the Okanagan to a variety of new outdoor sports, dating back to 2007. Several four- to seven-week programs are held throughout the year, where young people who may otherwise not be able to afford it learn how to mountain bike, snowboard, hike, sail and rock climb.