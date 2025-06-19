Kelowna ComiCon returns June 28, 29 at MNP Place

Photo: Castanet Three different versions of Spiderman hammed it up for the cameras at Kelowna ComiCon 2024.

Last year, thousands of people flocked to MNP Place and the turnout will likely be just as strong this year for Kelowna ComiCon.

Fans of sci-fi, fantasy, gaming, anime and comics will be treated to an immersive experience featuring special guests and over 100 exhibitors on June 28 and 29.

Among the guests this year are actors Dylan Playfair and Michelle Mylett of Letterkenny fame, voice actors Brittany Lauda and Matt Shipman and comic book artists Matt Banning, Rob DenBlyker and Francine Delgado.

Lauda’s voice work includes performances in Genshin, Jo Jo’s Bizarre Adventure, Made in Abyss and Dragonball Z. Shipman has had roles in SK8 the Infinity, Blue Lock, Attack on Titan, My Hero Academia and Darling the Franxx.

Kelowna ComiCon also welcomes several guest cosplayers and performances by Maiden G4te and Dork Tales (epic fantasy meets Saturday morning cartoons - performance).

"We are incredibly excited to bring the Kelowna ComiCon back to our community," says Perry Krogfoss, event director.

"Our goal is to create an inclusive and exciting event that celebrates all facets of pop culture, and with over 100 exhibitors, an amazing guest list, engaging panels, and even an o?cial afterparty, we're confident this year will be our best yet. We encourage everyone to come out and experience the magic!"

For additional information, a complete list of exhibitors, and to purchase tickets, visit the Kelowna ComiCon website.

On Saturday night, Revelry will be hosting the afterparty. Tickets are available here.