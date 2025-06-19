Behind closed doors, mayors called for a leadership change at Interior Health in 2022

Photo: file photo Kelowna General Hospital

Serious issues raised recently around Kelowna General Hospital and Interior Health were brought to the attention of then Health Minister Adrian Dix nearly three years ago.

Mayors of the five largest cities within the IH region — Kelowna, Kamloops, Vernon, Penticton and West Kelowna — voiced their concerns about staffing and senior leadership in a letter penned Sept. 14, 2022, a month before the last civic elections.

The letter was never publicized at the time but was leaked this week to Castanet News.

It was signed by Colin Basran (Kelowna), Ken Christian (Kamloops), Victor Cumming (Vernon), John Vassilaki (Penticton) and Gord Milsom (West Kelowna).

Only Cumming and Milsom won re-election.

The letter outlined a laundry list of concerns from staffing issues, to ER closures and the lack of communication from IH senior leadership.

It requested a meeting with the minister to discuss solutions to the issues.

“We are reaching out to you to express our concerns regarding the relationship with Interior Health which are negatively and significantly impacting our communities and the citizens we serve,” the letter stated.

“To begin with, we would like to highlight the myriad of staffing issues that exist in many IH facilities and programs including the lack of family doctors affecting all the communities in our regions, patients being diverted and bypassed in increasing rates, emergency room closures, surgical cancellations, radiation oncology wait times, understaffed complex care.

“We appreciate that health care staffing challenges exist across the country, but see little concerted effort to attract and retain medical staff to an area of the province well known for outstanding recreation and potential opportunities.”

Several issues relating to specific cities were also brought up.

Penticton had issues with a lack of transparency with respect to resources and staffing numbers, Vernon, Penticton and Kamloops identified a lack of, or inconsistent support for, the “Car 40” program, the City of Kelowna complained about the lack of funding and resources to address complex care challenges while Kamloops cited poor performance at the urgent care centres in their community.

“Collectively, we experience poor communications from IH senior leadership. We have had minimal, if any, communication with the board chair or CEO to ascertain an update on health priorities or overall related issues impacting our communities in recent years,” the letter stated.

“IH leadership have declined to meet with regional councils.

“We must be able to engage productively at the senior levels, mayor and council to the IH board and CEO. Corrective action to improve communication with local government more rapidly, including meetings at the appropriate levels, will help resolve some of the systemic communication challenges.

“These issues will not improve without significant intervention, and leadership change at IH,” the letter concluded.

Castanet reached out to both Milsom and Cumming for comment.

Milsom declined to comment, but Cumming said as far as Vernon is concerned, advocacy as a result of the letter has led to improvements in that city, specifically introduction of the "Car 40" program and other initiatives.

Calls for CEO's resignation

Kelowna-Mission MLA Gavin Dew has called for the resignation of Interior Health CEO Susan Brown over issues at Kelowna General Hospital, which boiled over with the temporary closure of the hospital's pediatric ward. Brown has said she's not going anywhere until she retires at the end of the year.

During a recent tour of the hospital, Kelowna Centre MLA Kristina Loewen said it wasn't just one department, citing pediatric care, surgical delays and hallway medicine. Loewen called it a complete breakdown in accountability.

When reached for comment on the letter, Dew called it a “shocking revelation.”

“It’s bad enough that Minister Osborne has sat on her hands as the crisis in Interior Health spins out of control, with the CEO lashing out at doctors and the media for calling attention to a system that is collapsing,” said Dew in a statement.

“It’s insulting that the minister refuses to set foot in KGH to meet with doctors directly.

“Now, there’s a smoking gun showing that Premier Eby and his NDP government have for years ignored calls to step in and challenge leadership.

“At this point, just changing leadership at Interior Health doesn't go far enough. It’s time for this government to be held accountable for abandoning healthcare workers and the people who depend on our healthcare system.”

Mayors' letter to IH by Colin Dacre