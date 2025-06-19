Kelowna Farmers' & Crafters' Market hosts 30th anniversary celebration on Saturday

Cindy White

In 1995, the Kelowna Farmers' & Crafters' Market was located downtown and looked a lot different than it does today.

“Just five vendors started this market,” said market coordinator Frances Callaghan. “And as the years grow, more and more farmers needed a place to sell their fresh fruit and vegetables, so they started coming into the market.

“Then the artisans joined us. So, every year the market just kept growing a little, by little, by little.”

Callaghan says the market didn’t stay downtown for long, moving to an empty lot next to Orchard Park Shopping Centre for several years before it found a new home in the Landmark District last year.

The market will be throwing a 30th anniversary party on Saturday. It will open with a blessing and speeches from local dignitaries.

“We will have balloons, we will have cake, we will be having bagpipes being played, we’ll have bouncy castles, music. We’ve got a party planned for the city of Kelowna to say thank you for supporting our market for 30 years,” said Callaghan.

Callaghan has definitely noticed a change in local shopping habits in recent years.

“I think people are starting to realize in our economy now and with what’s happening in the world, they’re starting to realize what’s already in their backyard that they’ve missed," Callaghan said.

“Now they’re actually seeing that they can spend their dollars and keep their dollars in their community without it going outside their community. You’re supporting each other. You’re supporting small businesses."

The Kelowna Farmers' & Crafters' Market takes place Wednesdays and Saturdays from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. in the Landmark District from April through October. There’s also a Satellite summer market in Kerry Park downtown on Sundays. In the winter, the market moves indoors to Parkinson Recreation Centre.