Man arrested in waiting area of Kelowna RCMP detachment

Photo: Colin Dacre A man was arrested in the jail waiting area of the Kelowna RCMP detachment on June 12, 2025.

Charges have been laid in a stolen vehicle investigation, and the suspect made it easy for Kelowna RCMP.

A man was arrested in the jail waiting area of the Kelowna RCMP detachment around noon on June 12, moments after officers spotted a suspicious white Ford F350 being parked in the 700 block of Coronation Avenue. The driver of the vehicle was observed walking over to the detachment, about a block away.

At the same time, officers confirmed the F350 had been reported stolen from Penticton a week earlier. When the man entered the jail waiting area, he was promptly arrested without incident.

Michael Scott Miller, 43, is now facing charges including possession of stolen property, driving while disqualified and two counts of failing to comply with probation. He was held in custody and is due in court on July 2.

“The circumstances of this arrest were definitely not common and made our job much easier,” said Cpl. Guillaume Tanguay of the Proactive Enforcement Unit. “This wouldn’t have happened without the keen eye of our officers during the execution of their duties—even if it’s a block away from their office.”

Miller has a long list of convictions including for possession of stolen property and breach of release. He was arrested in 2022 after a police chase involving a stolen vehicle in the Boundary region.