Development plan unveiled for hostel property in Kelowna

Photo: StudioVAM Architecture New proposal for international hostel property.

New owners of the Kelowna International Hostel on Pandosy Street have brought forth a new redevelopment proposal for the property.

Previous owners had proposed a five-storey development for the property at the corner of Pandosy and Christleton Avenue in 2023. The property was then put up for sale a year later.

It was purchased in January of this year for $2.78 million

The new owners are now proposing a six-storey, mixed-use development with 40 units of rental homes above ground floor medical office space.

Owners are seeking to rezone the property to the transit oriented rental zone. They are also seeking a development permit.

Plans call for a mix of bachelor, one and two bedroom units with two ground-oriented units.

Surface parking is available for 12 vehicles and 41 bicycles, plus more than 650 square metres of private and common amenity space.

Staff will review the proposal before forwarding it to council for a final decision.