Volunteers from across the Okanagan celebrated the first-ever Tai Chi festival in Kelowna

The Kelowna Chinese United Association celebrated the ancient art of Tai Chi, grace in motion, last weekend.

More than 260 Tai Chi enthusiasts, cultural performers, and spectators gathered at Stuart Park on Saturday, June 14 to celebrate the inaugural Okanagan Tai Chi Festival.

Volunteers from across the Okanagan, including representatives from the Wine Country Tai Chi Society, the Oliver Dragons, the Kelowna Chinese United Association, the Canadian Tai Chi Academy, and other community groups.

Some of the performers included the Kelowna Dragon Spirit Tai Chi Association, teams from Oliver, Penticton, West Kelowna, and Kelowna showcased a variety of styles, from Yang and Chen forms to elegant sword and fan routines.

The festival opened with a drum performance and attendees of all ages were invited to participate in free Tai Chi workshops and hands-on demonstrations. For many, this was the first time they've experienced Tai Chi.



“Our goal is to promote not only physical health but also cultural understanding,” says KCUA Director Lei Zhang “Tai Chi is a moving meditation that embodies both Chinese philosophy and community spirit. We're thrilled to see people of all backgrounds participating and connecting today.”