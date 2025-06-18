Continued seizures end young swimmer’s quest to conquer Okanagan Lake

Photo: rcmarathonswim Robyn Coleman training on Okanagan Lake in May.

A young woman from Alberta is putting off her quest to swim the length of Okanagan Lake.

Robyn Coleman, 19, has suffered ongoing seizures after putting her Guinness World Record attempt on hold Monday evening.

The swim was put on a 24-hour medical hold. But now, her team says Coleman has made the decision to postpone the remainder of the swim due to ongoing health concerns.

“Robyn has continued to experience seizures even while out of the water and fully rested. While she was swimming an incredible three kilometres per hour—well on pace to set the record—her safety must come first,” said spokesperson Katie Wallace.

“We will revisit plans to tackle the record once her health has been thoroughly addressed.”

Coleman, a pediatric stroke survivor, did reach one of her goals. She raised nearly $18,000 for the Heart & Stroke Foundation and helped shine a powerful light on stroke recovery and awareness.

“Her family and the entire team are immensely proud of her strength, courage, and determination,” said Wallace.

She added that Coleman can and will make another attempt to set the record for the fastest woman to swim the 106 kilometres from Vernon to Penticton.

Few have succeeded in the endeavour. In 2023, ultra-endurance athlete Nick Pelletier did it in 71 hours. In 2016, American Adam Ellenstein set the Guinness Record for the fastest continuous swim of the lake, in 40 hours, 57 minutes and 11 seconds.