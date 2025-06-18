Kelowna woman attacked while on a break at work

Photo: Contributed FILE-Kelowna RCMP are investigating a Monday assault.

A woman was attacked in downtown Kelowna Monday afternoon and RCMP are looking for information that may help them in their investigation.

It was between 1 p.m. and 1:25 p.m., Monday when a 42-year-old woman was allegedly assaulted while on a break from work, in the alleyway between Ellis Street and St. Paul Street.

Police didn't offer any details about the attack, nor any insights into whether the two people involved were known to one another, or what the suspect looked like.

They did, however, ask for video footage or witness accounts from the area surrounding the 1440 block of St. Paul Street and the 1400 block of Ellis Street, bordered by Bernard Avenue and Doyle Avenue, including the back alleyways.

“We are urging anyone who may have seen this incident or captured any relevant video footage—whether from dash cams, security cameras, or personal devices to come forward,” Cpl. Allison Konsmo said in a media release.

“If you have information or footage and have not yet spoken with police, please contact the Kelowna RCMP at 250-762-3300 and reference file number 2025-33922.”

Those wishing to stay anonymous may also do so by contacting Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or submit a tip online at www.crimestoppers.net