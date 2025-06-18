Kelowna assault in question: RCMP

Photo: Contributed FILE-Kelowna RCMP are investigating a Monday assault.

UPDATE 1:48 p.m.

Police are now saying they are putting a hold on an earlier released retraction of an assault report.

More information should be made available soon.

UPDATE 1:37 p.m.

Kelowna police are retracting an earlier report of a downtown assault.

"Following a thorough investigation, the Kelowna RCMP have determined that the information provided to the police on the suspected assault in the area between Ellis Street and St. Paul Street proved to be inaccurate," RCMP said in a second media release on the same subject in a matter of hours.

The change comes after viewing video surveillance provided by members of the public.

"Police were able to confirm that no assault took place," RCMP said.

"The Kelowna RCMP would like to extend their sincere thanks to the community for their assistance. The public’s co-operation and video surveillance were instrumental in resolving this matter."

ORIGINAL 8:39 a.m.

A woman was attacked in downtown Kelowna Monday afternoon and RCMP are looking for information that may help them in their investigation.

It was between 1 p.m. and 1:25 p.m., Monday when a 42-year-old woman was allegedly assaulted while on a break from work, in the alleyway between Ellis Street and St. Paul Street.

Police didn't offer any details about the attack, nor any insights into whether the two people involved were known to one another, or what the suspect looked like.

They did, however, ask for video footage or witness accounts from the area surrounding the 1440 block of St. Paul Street and the 1400 block of Ellis Street, bordered by Bernard Avenue and Doyle Avenue, including the back alleyways.

“We are urging anyone who may have seen this incident or captured any relevant video footage—whether from dash cams, security cameras, or personal devices to come forward,” Cpl. Allison Konsmo said in a media release.

“If you have information or footage and have not yet spoken with police, please contact the Kelowna RCMP at 250-762-3300 and reference file number 2025-33922.”

Those wishing to stay anonymous may also do so by contacting Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or submit a tip online at www.crimestoppers.net