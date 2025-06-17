Kelowna woman dejected after BBQ stolen from yard

Rob Gibson

A Kelowna woman believes she has captured the theft of her BBQ on security video.

Liz Bannick tells Castanet she lives on Mills Road behind the Lordco on Highway 97 and she has had what she describes as a steady stream of people on her property and in her yard over the past two weeks.

"Our area has gotten way worse, we've had four incidents, that we are aware of."

Bannick says her vehicle has been broken into and people have stolen things she has left sitting in her outdoor patio area.

"I came out one morning and it (her car) was covered in blood because two... people decided to have a fight on my vehicle. And one guy got thrown into it. There was a huge dent in my passenger side."

Bannick says that cost her a couple of hundred dollars to fix and now the barbecue she recently purchased from Canadian Tire for just under $500 has been stolen.

"It's even a struggle to kind of afford that one. Even though it was a dinky little barbecue," says Bannick.

The incident happened Monday at around 2 a.m. Bannick says she debated reporting the incident to RCMP but now says she will in hopes they will help her recover it if it can be found.

She is now kicking herself that she didn't lock the BBQ and propane tank up, but as she said, "my neighbours are on the other side of me, and they were telling me that they lock up their things all the time, and they (thieves) just cut through the lock."

Bannick says with money so tight she decided to buy the BBQ on an installment plan. Now she's left paying for a BBQ she no longer even owns.

"It's very frustrating that this is why we can't have nice things," says Bannick.