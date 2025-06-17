Kelowna's Toys "R" Us posts signs saying it will be closing permanently

Photo: Castanet This sign is up at the Kelowna Toys "R" Us location on Harvey Avenue.

It appears the Toys “R” Us Canada location in Kelowna has fallen into the group of stores that will be closing its doors.

The company that owns Toys “R” Us Canada, Putman Investments, announced over the last several months it would be closing a handful of its locations across the country. Kelowna, however, was not mentioned.

This week, however, there are signs up at the Kelowna store on Harvey Avenue saying the location is closing and everything must go. It is the same situation at the Toys “R” Us in Kamloops.

Toys “R” Us had 81 stores across Canada as recently as last fall, but several stores have closed in the Lower Mainland, Ontario and Quebec over the last several months.

Toys “R” Us Canada was sold to Fairfax in 2018 after the parent company sought protection from its creditors in the United States. Putman Investments acquired the business in 2021.

Toys “R” Us Canada has not returned a request for comment.