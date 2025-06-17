Kelowna airport terminal expansion hits milestone with completion of mass timber roof

Photo: YLW Crews have completed installation of a mass timber roof that is part of the terminal expansion at Kelowna International Airport.

The expansion of Kelowna International Airport has hit a major milestone.

The mass timber roof structure of the new airport terminal building is now complete.

“A key component to everything we do at YLW is ensuring we reflect the community in our airport. Mass timber embodies our commitment to sustainability and innovation, while also honouring the local industries and resources,” said airport CEO Sam Samaddar. “By integrating this material, we are creating a space that showcases our region and community to everyone who passes through our terminal building."

Kelowna Mayor Tom Dyas said that as the gateway from the terminal into Kelowna and the Okanagan Valley, the distinctive structure captures the spirit of the region while leaving a memorable first impression.

The project was partially funded through a $500,000 investment from the province’s Mass Timber Demonstration Program.

The mass timber panels were manufactured at Kalesnikoff's state-of-the-art facility in Castlegar, B.C. The roof incorporated 788-square-metres of wood from the Slocan Valley and its construction supported the employment of more than 350 people in B.C.

“B.C. mass timber projects like this showcase how our province is a world leader in the industry and supports our objectives around a clean, sustainable economy,” said Diana Gibson, Minister of Jobs, Economic Development and Innovation. “Using mass timber in B.C. buildings is helping to create economic benefits for a wide range of companies and is key to responding to the U.S. tariffs and duties.”

Phase 1 of the Airport Terminal Building expansion is slated for completion in 2026. It includes a much larger departures lounge, an expanded security screening area, and new direct access to south gates for departing and arriving passengers.

Phase 2 is scheduled to begin in 2030. That project will see the domestic arrivals area moved further south, higher capacity baggage carousels, a larger international arrivals area and the relocation of rental car, shuttle and tourism booths.

The overall cost of updates to Kelowna International Airport infrastructure over the next several years is estimated at $422 million and is funded through airport revenues and airport improvement fees.

Contributed