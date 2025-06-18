Kelowna Secondary School takes a trip back in time by cracking time capsule

Rob Gibson

Students at Kelowna Secondary School got a blast from the past on Tuesday.

KSS students led by members of the KSS Interact Club and the Kelowna Rotary Club cracked open a time capsule buried on school grounds 20 years ago.

Bruce Henderson says he has been a member of the Kelowna Rotary Club for 41 years.

"I was invited to join by my dad, who joined... in 1950. All of a sudden they unearthed his yearbook from 1937. His handwriting was very distinctive, so I knew right away when I was trying to read it."

The students unloaded the time capsule that was full of photos, letters and yearbooks from days gone by.

"The letters are so interesting, and for students to predict the future and actually get some of the stuff right, I think we can do that as well," says Sam Iaboni with the KSS Interact Club.

"Just getting to look at all the things from the past, the school's history and the town's history was really interesting," says student Parker Rempel.

The momentos from the past will be added to the school's history and these students will have the opportunity to think about what they would like to add to a new time capsule they will bury.

"We were hoping to do something next year and set up next year's group," says Rempel.