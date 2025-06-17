High school students train as firefighters in hands-on program at Kelowna fire hall

Madison Reeve

Nearly 20 students from across the Central Okanagan rolled up their sleeves Tuesday for hands-on firefighter training at Kelowna Fire Hall 1, part of a unique course offered through Rutland Senior Secondary in partnership with Joe Rich Fire Rescue.

The program not only gives students a real-world look at what it takes to become a firefighter, it also earns them high school credit.

Danny Beaton, a Kelowna firefighter and 2004 graduate of Rutland Senior Secondary, says he wishes an opportunity like this existed when he was in high school.

“They are very lucky to have a course like this to be able to take,” said Beaton, who has since inspired his 17-year-old nephew to join the program as well. “It's unique for our family and for these guys to be able to come and hang out with us at the fire hall and take part in all the training that we do on a daily basis.”

From ladder maneuvers to hose spraying and handling forestry pumps, the students were immersed in various aspects of firefighting.

“Some students are really sure they want to do this as a career and some are just kind of interested, so it exposes them to all the various aspects of firefighting,” said Aaron Volk, Joe Rich fire captain and RSS teacher.

“It’s not just firefighting... it’s medical stuff, it’s vehicle extrication, it’s wildfires.”

For Grade 12 student Elaina Bishop, the call to become a firefighter came early.

“I saw a car crash at lunchtime in grade 10 and everyone took out their phones and started videotaping, and me and my friend just ran in because we were trained for that in Bronze Cross, so we were like, might as well help this guy out,” she recalled.

The program has already shown long-term success. According to Beaton, some past participants are now working professionally with the Kelowna Fire Department.

“We just did a hiring of some new firefighters in the Kelowna Fire Department and there is a handful of them we are actually seeing now that were in the Mt. Boucherie high school program,” he said.