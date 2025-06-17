Okanagan College Board extends contract of president Dr. Neil Fassina

Photo: Okanagan College The Okanagan College Board of Governors has extended the contract of president Dr. Neil Fassina.

The Board of Governors at Okanagan College has given a ringing endorsement to president Dr. Neil Fassina.

The board has renewed his contract earlier than expected and appointed him to the role on a permanent and ongoing basis.

“The decision to extend Dr. Fassina’s initial five-year contract a year early, and to appoint him to the position permanently, is a reflection of the Board’s confidence in his outstanding leadership, abilities and commitment,” said Dale Safinuk, chair, OC Board of Governors.

“In the four years that Neil has been president at Okanagan College, he has led our teams through external challenges and complexity, while also helping co-create a vision and strategic direction for OC that is centred on expanding access to post-secondary education for learners across the region. Our Board is confident in Neil to continue to lead OC today and into the future, even as so many things in our environment are changing.”

The news comes despite an announcement earlier this year that the college would be running an $8.3 million deficit and making cuts to compensate for a big drop in international student enrolments.

Fassina started as president in April 2021. The college says that in his first year as president, Dr. Fassina led the development of a 10-year strategic plan that has delivered results including new student housing in Vernon, Kelowna and Salmon Arm, the announcement of a $55.8 million Centre for Food, Wine and Tourism and the completion of an Indigenous Strategic Plan.

Before he was hired by Okanagan College, Dr. Fassina spent nearly five years as president of Athabasca University in Alberta. He also served as provost and vice president academic at the Northern Institute of Technology and dean of the JR Shaw School of Business and School of Hospitality and Culinary Arts. He also taught at the University of Calgary, the Univesity of Toronto and the University of Manitoba.