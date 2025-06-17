There's a 'breakdown in accountability' in Kelowna health care, say MLAs

Photo: Contributed FILE-KGH

Central Okanagan MLAs are calling on B.C.'s minister of health to join them in a town hall meeting addressing what they've deemed Kelowna's "health care crisis."

The town hall will be held July 2, from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m., at a yet to be determined location, a media release on behalf of MLA for Kelowna Centre Kristina Loewen, Kelowna Mission MLA Gavin Dew and West Kelowna - Peachland MLA Macklin Mcall said.

The local trio of BC Conservatives have been amplifying concerns about area health care in recent days, following the roughly six-week closure of the pediatric ward at Kelowna General Hospital. That closure prompted an outcry expressed in interviews and letters to editors about resources being stretched too think at a hospital with seemingly toxic culture.

Last week, Dew called for the resignation of Interior Health CEO Susan Brown. This week, accompanied by his fellow Kelowna Conservatives, a tour of the KGH Emergency Room raised more concerns.

“This isn’t just about one department. It’s pediatric care, surgical delays, hallway medicine, and a complete breakdown in accountability,” Loewen said in the media release.

“Doctors are going public because they’ve run out of options and they have no confidence there is a plan to fix this. This is not about finger-pointing at Interior Health — it’s the entire system raising its voice, demanding the Minister finally listen."

They are also calling on the province to stabilize pediatric services, address infrastructure underuse, and respond to the unified calls from healthcare professionals for a complete overhaul of service delivery in Kelowna.

Interior Health CEO Susan Brown released a statement last week highlighting that she has support in the work she's been doing.

"In any organization of this size, there will be different views – including on the approach leadership takes - and I have always been open to feedback and suggestions," Brown said.

"I have been encouraged by the many messages of support I've personally received from members of the public, patients and their families, staff and medical staff supporting my leadership and our work at IH."

Brown also said some of the issues raised recently are related to physician compensation models and service deliverables.

"These are matters negotiated between the Ministry of Health and Doctors of BC, and they are not within the operational responsibilities of health authorities like IH. These discussions rightly belong at the bargaining table, not in public forums or media," she said.

"IH remains focused on what matters most: providing safe, high-quality care to the people who rely on us. As both CEO and a member of our community, I remain committed to that mission, and to leading IH with integrity, transparency, and a deep respect for the communities we serve."